Aadi Perukku, popularly known as the Aadi Monsoon Festival, is a Tamil cultural festival celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Adi, which usually corresponds to the month of July or August in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Aadi Perukku 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, August 3. The festival coincides with the annual freshes of the rivers and pays tribute to water's life-sustaining properties. Aadi Perukku is celebrated near river basins, water tanks, lakes and wells, etc., of Tamil Nadu when the water level in them rises significantly, marking the onset of monsoon in the state. As we celebrate Aadi Perukku 2023, here’s all you need to know about Aadi Perukku 2023 date and all about the Tamilian festival. Know About Water Rituals, Special Food, Traditions of Tamil Observance and Significance of the Monsoon Festival.

Aadi Perukku 2023 Date

Aadi Perukku will be celebrated on Thursday, August 3.

Aadi Perukku 2023 Significance

Aadi Perukku festival is dedicated to all the perennial river basins of Tamil Nadu and major lakes that are sources of water in the state. The day is intended to celebrate the rising water levels due to the onset of monsoon, which is expected to occur on the 18th day of the solar month Aadi, corresponding to August 2 or 3 every year. The festival is also called Padinettam Perukku, where ‘Padinettu’ signifies eighteen, and ‘Perukku’ denotes rising. Send Pathinettam Perukku Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & SMS on This Tamil Festival.

This festival is observed predominantly by women in Tamil Nadu. Mulaipari, a very important ritual of sprouting or germinating nine grains of Navadhanyam in a basket or clay mud pots, takes place at almost every village celebration. The festival is celebrated in many temples across the southern state where people worship Goddess Kaveri and Varuna Devi for good rains and harvest.

