Jaya Parvati Vrat, also known as Gauri Vrat, is a Hindu festival celebrated in India with great devotion. Jaya Parvati Vrat falls in the month of Ashadha, corresponding to the month of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the five-day Jaya Parvati Vrat 2023 will begin on Saturday, July 1, and will end on Thursday, July 6. On the day of Jaya Parvati Vrat, unmarried women fast for five days to seek an ideal husband and worship the Hindu goddess Parvati, the wife of Lord Shiva. Devotees observing a fast on this day should refrain from eating tomatoes, spices, salt, and vegetables. They can instead consume items such as wheat flour, milk, ghee, and fruits on the day of the fast. As we celebrate Jaya Parvati Vrat 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online.

Jaya Parvati Vrat 2023 Date

Parvati Vrat 2023 lasts for 5 days. The vrat will begin on Saturday, July 1, and will end on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Jayaparvati Pradosh Puja Muhurat - 07:20 PM to 09:29 PM.

Jaya Parvati Vrat Katha in Hindi

Jaya Parvati Vrat Katha in Gujarati

Jaya Parvati Vrat Significance

Jaya Parvati Vrat holds great significance in Hinduism. In India, the festival is observed mainly in the state of Gujarat. Gujaratis also worship Goddess Gauri in Ashadh Maas as Gauri Vrat. Jaya Parvati vrat katha is associated with a Brahmin woman who observed this vrat to get her husband free from his curse. It is believed that Jaya Parvati vrat brings happiness and blesses the unmarried girl with a good husband and a happy married life. Unmarried girls fast for 5 days, and the divine couple Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is worshipped during this vrat. On the sixth day, girls offer prayers at the temple of Goddess Parvati and break the fast by eating a full meal consisting of salt, chapatis made of wheat, and vegetables.

