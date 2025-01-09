Lohri is the annual harvest festival that is celebrated by the Sikh and Hindu Punjabis across the country. Lohri 2025 will be commemorated on January 13. The celebration of ​​Lohri is particularly grand across Punjab and is marked with delicious delicacies, grand festivities and harmonious dance and songs. Lohri celebrates the end of winter season and marks the beginning of longer days. It is therefore marked after the winter solstice. As we prepare to celebrate Lohri 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Lohri and its significance. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

When is Lohri 2025? Date and Lohri Sankranti Time

Lohri 2025 will be celebrated on January 13. The celebration of Lohri is usually marked on the night before Makar Sankranti. Its date is therefore dependent on the Hindu calendar. The celebration of Lohri is one day before Maghi (Makar Sankranti) and its date is determined as per Hindu Solar calendar. It is interesting to note that the date of Lohri has predominantly been the same, however it changes every 70 years. Lohri date has consistently been on January 13 or January 14 in the 21st century. The Lohri Sankranti time is at 09:03 AM on January 14. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Lohri Traditions and Significance

Lohri is known as one of the most prominent harvest festivals that marks the beginning of the longer days and celebrates the end of winter. It is therefore marked by lighting a bonfire, which is revered. People also offer special delicacies to the bonfire and indulge in an evening of songs and dance with family and friends. Lohri is an official holiday in Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, but is also marked with great fervour and enthusiasm in Haryana and Delhi. According to folklore, in ancient times Lohri was celebrated at the end of the traditional month when winter solstice occurs.

Lohri songs have an integral theme around the folklores surrounding the festival, including a heavy prominence of the story of Dulla Bhatti. As a part of Lohri celebrations, children go around homes singing the traditional folk songs of Lohri with "Dulla Bhatti" name included. We hope that Lohri 2025 brings with it warmth and togetherness to you and your family.

