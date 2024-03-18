Ramakrishna Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, a highly revered saint, mystic, and spiritual leader of 19th-century India. He was born on February 18, 1836, in Kamarpukur village in West Bengal. Ramakrishna Jayanti commemorates the birth of the great leader and his contributions to spirituality and religious harmony. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it was Dwitiya, Phalguna, Shukla Paksha, Vikram Samvat in 1892 when Shri Ramakrishna was born. This year, Ramakrishna Jayanti 2024 was celebrated on Tuesday, March 12. Ramakrishna's teachings emphasize the importance of experiencing the divine directly. In this article, let’s learn more about the Ramakrishna Jayanti 2024 date and the significance of the day. Ramakrishna Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers: Messages and Quotes to Observe Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Birth Anniversary.

Ramakrishna Jayanti Dates in 5 Years

Ramakrishna Jayanti on Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Ramakrishna Jayanti on Saturday, March 1, 2025

Ramakrishna Jayanti on Thursday, February 19, 2026

Ramakrishna Jayanti on Wednesday, March 10, 2027

Ramakrishna Jayanti on Sunday, February 27, 2028

Ramakrishna Jayanti Significance

Each year, the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna is celebrated with great devotion as per the Hindu lunar calendar across all Ramakrishna Maths. The day serves as an opportunity to honour his life and remember the teachings and spiritual legacy of Sri Ramakrishna. He is known for his deep spiritual experiences, his devotion to the divine, and his ecumenical approach to religion. Swami Vivekananda was one of his famous disciples. In honour of his Guru, Swami Vivekananda founded Ramakrishna Math, which works for the welfare of others and spread the spiritual movement known as the Ramakrishna Movement worldwide.

Ramakrishna practised various paths of Hindu spirituality, including devotion (bhakti) and knowledge (jnana). He also explored the teachings and practices of other religions. Ramakrishna's spiritual insights and teachings continue to inspire millions of people worldwide.

