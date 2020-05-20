World Bee Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Raising Awareness About The Pollinators

World bee day (Photo Credits: File Image)

A World Bee Day is observed every year on May 20. The day marked by the United Nations is essential to acknowledge the role of bees and their pollination in the entire ecosystem. It raises awareness about the threats to their survival and also how they contribute towards sustainable development. A large part of our own survival also depends on the existence of bees and it is human activities and development which are threatening their populations. This is a recent observance started only from the year 2018. Let us know more about the significance of bees in the ecosystem and why this day is celebrated. Why Bees Are Important For the Survival of the Human Race.

Theme of World Bee Day 2020

This year's theme for World Bee Day is "Bee Engaged". The focus is on bee production and good practices adopted by beekeepers to support their livelihoods and deliver good quality products.

History and Significance of World Bee Day

May 20 is decided as World Bee Day as it marks the birth date of Anton Janša, a pioneer of modern apiculture. He came from a family of beekeepers in Slovenia. Beekeeping was an important activity and tradition in here. The idea of celebration or marking this day was proposed in the year 2016 at the FAO Regional Conference for Europe by the Republic of Slovenia. The proposal was submitted next year and UN proclaimed May 20 as World Bee Day. The first observance was in the year 2018, so it is a relatively new celebration. 'Bees Are Collecting Nothing!' Alarmed Beekeepers Warn of Possible Honey Shortage Due to Climate Change.

The recent pandemic has even impacted the beekeeping sector, the production as well as the market. In this year's virtual celebration, the role of beekeeping in supporting rural communities and improving food and nutrition security in this challenging situation will be discussed.

Not just bees, even other pollinators are declining at a greater rate. This day provides an opportunity for people to come together and promote actions that will help these pollinating insects. It talks on how to improve their numbers and diversity. Sustainable development of beekeeping is highly important.