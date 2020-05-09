World Fair Trade Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know About Observance That Fights Poverty And Supports Fair Trade Movement

World Fair Trade Day 2020 (Photo Credits: World Fair Trade Organization YouTube)

World Fair Trade Day is a worldwide observance to showcase the efforts of small-scale producers and their contributions they make to healthy and sustainable communities around the world. The observance thus fights poverty, exploitation and climate change among many other issues. World Fair Trade Day was created by the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) in 2004. WFTO had come into existence 15 years earlier, in 1989. As we observe World Fair Trade Day 2020, we bring to you the history and significance of the observance.

Fair Trade Enterprises are currently struggling to get through this crisis as shops are shut and business has gone down. Once the situation ends, we should together try to get Fair Trade by buying from local stores and supporting their business. You can share a tweet about World Fair Trade Day on social media using the hashtag #PlanetFairTrade. This World Fair Trade Day is about perseverance and solidarity.

Know More About World Fair Trade Day 2020:

The day also showcases unbearable working conditions in various sectors across countries. It highlights how people do not get the wages they deserve. The Fair Trade movement campaigns assert on improving the lives of workers and small producers, especially those living in developing economies. The movement invites consumers to participate in the campaign by choosing Fair Trade alternatives to existing products. WFTO believes that the crisis confirms the need for a sustainable economy locally and globally. Trade must benefit those who need sustainable livelihoods and growth. It can be done only by developing opportunities for small and disadvantaged producers.