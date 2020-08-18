World Humanitarian Day is an international day dedicated to recognising the humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes. The day is observed on August 19 every year.

This year World Humanitarian Day comes at a time when the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme for this year is to pay special tribute to the real-life heroes who have committed their lives in helping others tide through the crisis period. World Humanitarian Day 2019: Universal Inspiring Quotes by Renowned Personalities Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Humanitarian Causes.

Date of World Humanitarian Day:

World Humanitarian Day was commemorated for the first time on August 19 2009. Every year this day celebrates a special theme. This year, World Humanitarian Day falls on a Wednesday.

Significance of World Humanitarian Day:

World Humanitarian Day marks the day on which the then Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, Sérgio Vieira de Mello and 21 of his colleagues were killed in the bombing of the UN Headquarters in Baghdad.

The day is thus dedicated to creating awareness and recognising the humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes.

World Humanitarian Day 2020 theme:

The theme for World Humanitarian Day 2020 focusses on what drives humanitarians to continue to save and protect lives despite conflict, insecurity, lack of access and risks linked to coronavirus.

This year, COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world. With the rising coronavirus cases, the mounting death toll, the entire world is grappling with this crisis. Amid these trying times, healthcare workers, local NGOs and several other organisations have come to the front to deal with the COVID-19 blow.

On World Humanitarian Day, LatestLY pays tribute to all the real-life heroes, who are the front-line workers doing extraordinary work to help people whose lives have been badly affected by the coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).