Every year, World Information Architecture Day (WIAD) is celebrated around the globe on March 5. The annual global event is dedicated to the discipline of Information Architecture (IA)—the practice of organising, structuring, and making information accessible and usable. This day brings together designers, researchers, developers, and IA professionals to discuss best practices, trends, and challenges in structuring digital and physical information. World Architecture Day Posts and Messages: Netizens Share Videos, Wishes, Greetings, Images, Quotes and Wallpapers to Celebrate the Significance of Architecture.

Each year, WIAD has a unique theme related to IA. World IA Association is committed to empowering local communities and leaders who share the common goal of teaching, learning, and shaping the future of Information Architecture. In this article, let’s know more about the World Information Architecture Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

World Information Architecture Day 2025 Date

World Information Architecture Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, March 5.

World Information Architecture Day History

Started in 2012, World IA Day continues to be the flagship event in the IA community worldwide. World IA Day was first established in 2012 as a one-day annual event held in dozens of locations across the world and hosted by the Information Architecture Institute (IA Institute). It was started by Abby Covert and Dan Klyn. In September 2019, the Board of Directors of the IA Institute voted unanimously to dissolve the organisation as a 501(c)(6) professional board of trade.

World Information Architecture Day Significance

World Information Architecture Day is an important event that aims to spread information about architecture practices and build and connect a global community of IA advocates and practitioners. This day highlights the role of Information Architecture in different fields and helps with resources for learning and professional development.

World Information Architecture Association, a non-profit organisation dedicated to growing awareness of the discipline of information architecture promotes social responsibility among practitioners.

