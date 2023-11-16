Every year, World Philosophy Day is celebrated worldwide on the third Thursday of November. World Philosophy Day 2023 will be celebrated this year on Thursday, November 16. It is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) annually. As per historical records, the day was first celebrated on November 21, 2002. The day aims to highlight the importance of philosophy in developing critical thinking, open dialogue, and mutual understanding among people of different cultures and backgrounds. By celebrating World Philosophy Day each year, UNESCO underlines the value of philosophy for developing human thought. As World Philosophy Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about World Philosophy Day 2023 date and the significance of the global event. World Philosophy Day Quotes and HD Images: Thought-Provoking Philosophical Sayings And Messages to Share on the Observance.

World Philosophy Day 2023 Date

World Philosophy Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, November 16.

World Philosophy Day Significance

UNESCO has always been closely linked to philosophy and critical questioning, which enables it to give meaning to life and action. While establishing World Philosophy Day in 2005, UNESCO’s General Conference highlighted the importance of philosophy, terming that ‘philosophy is a discipline that encourages critical and independent thought and is capable of working towards a better understanding of the world and promoting tolerance and peace’. November 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the 11th Month of the Year.

On this day, several activities like conferences, lectures, panel discussions and other events promoting philosophical reflection and discussion are organised. World Philosophy Day is significant as it encourages people to contribute to the broader goals of fostering critical thinking, tolerance, and a deeper understanding of complex issues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).