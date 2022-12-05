World Soil Day is observed annually on December 5. The reason for observing this day is to focus on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources. The International Union of Soil Sciences recommended celebrating World Soil Day in 2002. The formal establishment of World Soil Day as a global awareness-raising programme took place under the leadership of the kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the global soil partnership and support of the Food and Agricultural Organisation. As you observe World Soil Day 2022, we at LatestLY bring to you a couple of quotes, messages and sayings that you can download and send to everyone you know to wish them on this day as greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Know The History And Significance of The Observance That Highlights the Importance of Healthy Soil.

Soil is a world made of organisms, minerals and organics components that provide food for humans and animals through plant growth. Every year, World Soil Day is celebrated with a different theme. The theme for World Soil Day 2022 is ‘Soils: Where Food Begins’. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, increasing soil awareness and encouraging societies to improve soil health. Here are World Soil Day 2022 quotes, messages and sayings that you can share as greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with family and friends.

Quote Reads: We Don't Have a Society if We Destroy the Environment - Margaret Mead

Quote Reads: If Not Today, We Will Repent Later. So Let's Protect the World and Biodiversity.

Quote Reads: Be Committed to Saving the Environment.

Quote Reads: Let's Increase the Development and Reduce the Destruction.

Quote Reads: Planting a Tree Every Day is Enough to Save The Earth.

Soil degradation is one of the major concerns for the environment. Soil degradation refers to a decline in soil health due to improper use and poor management. It takes about 1,000 years to produce just 2 to 3 centimetres of soil. About 90% of the world's land is believed to get degraded by 2050 in the current situation. Therefore, it is important to raise awareness about this issue. Wishing everyone a Happy World Soil Day 2022!

