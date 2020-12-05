The international event of World Soil Day is observed across the globe annually. The observance of World Soil Day brings the focus back on the significance of soil in our ecosystem, and how it helps nurture plants, fruits, and vegetables, etc. Soil is an important component in protecting and nurturing biodiversity. There are so many advantages of healthy soil that one simply cannot list it, and so much so that it eventually makes life possible on planet earth. Hence, if you are searching for details about World Soil Day 2020, then you have arrived at the right destination. World Nature Conservation Day 2020 Date and History: Know Significance of the Day Celebrated to Raise Awareness About Conserving Natural Resources.

What is the date of World Soil Day 2020?

The global event of World Soil Day, like every year, is observed on December 5. This year, the occasion of World Soil Day will take place on Saturday. It is not a public holiday though.

What is the history of World Soil Day?

The idea of observing World Soil Day was floated in the early 2000s. It was in 2002, under the able leadership of Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej, it was decided that an international soil day should be observed. Why Protecting Mangroves Is Important for our Environment.

In 2013, the suggestion was formally adopted as a resolution by the United National (UN) General Assembly. The 1st observance of World Soil took place in 214. The date, December 5 was decided to commemorate the birth anniversary of late H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

What is the theme of World Soil Day 2020?

Every year, the occasion of World Soil Day is celebrated on a particular theme. This year, the official theme of World Soil Day, as suggested by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is ‘Keep soil alive, protect soil biodiversity’.

What is the significance of observing World Soil Day?

Here’s a fun fact: Did you know that soil is home to 25% of the earth’s biodiversity? It is said that over 90% of living organisms live their entire/partial lifetime in different types of soil on the planet. The facts on the United Nations’ official website are mindboggling! Well, that’s the truth too. One really needs to understand the benefits of soil on our planet, and the role it plays in nurturing our ecosystem and biodiversity. World Environment Day 2020: Mind-Boggling Facts About Nature That Will Leave You in Awe of Our Green Planet!

There are workshops, educational classes, seminars, etc. that are conducted by the UN, FAO, and several other international organisations globally, to mark the celebrations of this day. People are educated about ways in which they can better the quality of soil and the benefits of healthy soil. As December 5 nears, we wish you all a very Happy World Soil Day 2020. We hope you will do your bit – maybe plant a sapling in your surrounding – to help increase the quality of soil in the environment.

