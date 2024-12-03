World Soil Day is an annual event that is observed on December 5 to raise awareness about the importance of healthy soils and call for sustainable management of soil resources. Soil is essential for agriculture, providing the nutrients needed for crops to grow. It supports biodiversity, stores carbon, and filters water, making it a cornerstone of environmental health and food security. According to UN data, the planet’s survival depends on its link with soil as over 95% of food comes from soils. However, in the face of climate change and human activity, our soils are being degraded. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Each year, the day is observed with a unique theme. World Soil Day 2024 (WSD) theme is ‘Caring for soils: measure, monitor, manage’, which underscores the importance of accurate soil data and information in understanding soils characteristics and supporting informed decision-making on sustainable soil management for food security. Scroll down to know more about World Soil Day date, history and the significance of the annual event.

World Soil Day 2024 Date

World Soil Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5.

World Soil Day 2024 Theme

World Soil Day 2024 theme is ‘Caring for soils: measure, monitor, manage’.

World Soil Day History

In 2002, the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) recommended an international day to celebrate soil. Under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, FAO has supported the formal establishment of WSD as a global awareness raising platform. The FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day in June 2013 and requested its official adoption at the 68th UN General Assembly. In December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded by designating December 5, 2014 as the first official World Soil Day.

World Soil Day Significance

World Soil Day is an important event that reminds and encourages people around the world to protect soil health as it is vital for our survival and the planet's future. Over the years, issues like deforestation, overgrasing, urbanisation, and chemical pollution have led to widespread soil degradation. Hence, World Soil Day serves as a reminder for the urgent need for soil conservation and restoration to combat these challenges.

