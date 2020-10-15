We are in the middle of a pandemic, and it has brought our life to a standstill. No is escaped from the current situation, and it has made everyone hit a pause button in regular lives and remain indoors, adjusting with the ‘new normal.’ Students are equally burdened, anxious and stressed as they struggle to cope with the new ways of learning and feeling connected to others. It is a difficult time, and above everything else, we need to make sure that our future generation is motivated enough to adjust to the ongoing global health crisis. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was a strong believer that the students can only make the country better in the coming time. The former President’s love for students is undeniable, and World Students’ Day 2020 is the perfect opportunity to find out ways and tips to keep the students motivated.

1. Eat Healthy and Get Proper Sleep: It is a global health crisis, which means we need to take care of our body even more now. Attaining a healthy diet comes with a variety of benefits, such as boost your mood and energy level, improved memory and overall better brain function. Just as food, a student also needs a proper amount of sleep. Let your son and daughter take proper rest, once their online classes are over. Help them to manage the timetable in a manner so that they get an appropriate amount to sleep.

2. Accept the Reality: Not travelling to college or school anymore may seem like a comfortable lifestyle. But with time, we all know that this is not a vacation. It is easy to get demotivated or feel lousy. Consider practising self-compassion for what you are going through. You can also communicate with your family members, anyone, you are comfortable talking to and explain what is challenging about this change and how you can overcome it.

3. Engage in Hobbies: Be it, adults or students, now we have a little extra time in our hand to get back to our hobbies, things that we simply love to do. It can be painting, reading a book, singing, dancing or any activity that you enjoy. This will help you hit the refresh button, providing you with clarity, calmness and motivated. Wish Happy World Students’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas.

4. Reward Yourself: Recognise your value and worth. Identify even the smallest accomplishment from your daily life and reward yourself with a chocolate or anything else. It is the small things in life that help you keep going to achieve bigger things in the coming days. When you identify your achievements, it helps you to work harder and feel excited to continue your virtual classes’ journey.

5. Be Grateful: Count your blessings, whenever you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed. You can start document things you are grateful for in a journal and try to add a new item every week. It does not have to be something big. Perhaps it is someone you are happy to have in your life or something nice that someone said to you on that day. This makes a lot of difference.

These are a few steps that students can follow to stay motivated. Some days are low, some days are high, and it is natural. Even the smallest thing in life can be a big reason for our happiness. Let us cherish every moment, be there for one another, stay safe and battle the pandemic, together. Happy World Students' Day 2020, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).