Television continues to be the main source of video consumption for people across the globe. World Television Day is celebrated all across the globe on November 21 every year. This day marks the significance of the spectacular invention of television which is believed to be a boom in the media and communication industry. Over time, the invention of TV has created great opportunities to raise awareness about the important issues facing our communities and our planet. As we celebrate World Television Day 2022, here's all we need to know about the day's history and significance. World Radio Day: Celebrating the Journey of Radio.

History of World Television Day

The United Nations proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day in December 1996. As per historical records, the decision was taken in order to give recognition to the increasing impact television has had on decision-making. Prior to this people received information via radio broadcasting apart from newspapers.

As per history, a 21-year-old designer named Philo Taylor Farnsworth, concocted the world’s first electronic TV in 1927. He lived in a home without power until he was 14 years old and then in later years began thinking about a framework that could catch moving pictures, change them into a code, and then move those pictures with radio waves to various gadgets. Though Farnsworth is considered to have invented the first electronic TV, it is often John Logie Baird who is known for his demonstration of the first live television system of the world.

Later, on November 21 and 22, 1996, the United Nations held the principal World Television Forum and TV was recognized as a significant device in enlightening, diverting, and influencing popular assessment. Due to this, the UN General Assembly chose to name November 21 as World Television Day.

Significance of World Television Day

Television largely has an impact on the process of decision-making. Electronic device plays a key role in informing, channelling and affecting public opinion. World Television Day focuses on the power of Television in communication and globalization in the contemporary world. The day also underlines that TV can play a major part in introducing issues to the world via broadcast.

Apart from being the main source of entertainment, TV plays an instrumental role in discussing, introducing, and examining issues across the world. World Television Day is celebrated in many ways. You can relive your childhood memories by watching age-old Disney cartoons and cherish them. If you are a lover of films, the electronic device has it all- right from classic films to animated movies, you will get what you desire!

