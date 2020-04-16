World Voice Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of This Day Celebrating the Phenomenon of Human Voice

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Voice - it is the one thing that we probably take for granted a lot. It is something we do not spare two thoughts to, but it is also something that people easily lose. World Voice Day stands as a reminder of this and is celebrated by people across the world on April 16 annually. World Voice Day (WVD) is a worldwide annual event that is devoted to the celebration of the phenomenon of voice. It is a particularly important day in the current times, where the cases of voice-related illnesses are on the rise and more and problems like smoking, drug abuse, and even over-straining out vocal cords have all been a key motivator in this. As we celebrate World Voice Day 2020, it is essential to know the history and significance of this day and cherish the collective voices that we have that makes communicating as easy as it can be. World Voice Day: 8 Bad Habits That Are Destroying Your Voice.

World Voice Day 2020 Date

World Voice Day is celebrated on April 16 worldwide every year. This day is especially celebrated by otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeons and other voice health professionals worldwide and originated in 1999 in Brazil.

History of World Voice Day

This celebration started as Brazilian National Voice Day back in 1999 and went on to be celebrated in other countries like Argentina, Portugal, etc. The first Voice Day was a mixed-initiative of physicians, speech-language pathologists and singing teachers that belonged to the former association ‘Sociedade Brasileira de Laringologia e Voz – SBLV’ (Brazilian Society of Laryngology and Voice), under the presidency of Dr Nedio Steffen. The celebration spread furthermore, and in 2002, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery officially recognized it as World Voice Day.

Significance of World Voice Day

World Voice Day serves as a much-needed reminder to us that the voice we have is a blessing and a gift. It is also a day that many people take to bring forth the struggles of millions who have lost their voice due to several voice-related illnesses like cancer. The celebration includes comprehensive discussions of several doctors, researchers and experts on ways and means of making sure that the gift of voice is accessible to all.

We hope that this World Voice Day you do your bit to make sure those in need get their voice heard and do your bit to cherish and celebrate your voice. Happy World Voice Day 2020!