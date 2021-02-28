Zero Discrimination Day is annually observed on March 1 by the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations. What is the day aimed at? The observation intends to promote equality before the law and in practice throughout all the UN member countries. Campaigners from across countries speak out about different issues faced by respective countries and how they can address them. Zero Discrimination Day 2021 is on March 1, and there is a lot to know about the day—its goals and objectives. In this article, we bring you Zero Discrimination Day 2021 theme, its history, significance and more to observe the UN day across the world.

Zero Discrimination Day 2021 Date and Theme

Zero Discrimination Day was first observed on March 1, 2014. It was launched by Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) Executive Director Michel Sidibé, on February 27 of that year with a major event in Beijing. Every year there is a designated theme, and this year, it is “Zero Discrimination against women and girls.”

Zero Discrimination Day: History and Significance

As mentioned earlier, Zero Discrimination Day's history dates back to March 1, 2014, when it was first observed, after UNAIDS launched its Zero Discrimination Campaign, on World AIDS Day. The day aims to celebrate everyone’s right to live a full and productive life that is filled with dignity. It further aims to create global solidarity towards ending all forms of discrimination.

Organisations such as the UN actively promote the day with various activities to celebrate everyone’s right to live a life with dignity regardless of age, gender, sexuality, nationality, ethnicity, skin colour, height, weight, education and more. UNAIDS aims to combat discrimination against people living with HIV/ AIDS. Similarly, other organisations and UN member countries observe the day by noting the significant issues and eradicating them.

