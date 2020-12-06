In a classic case of someone's loss turning out to another one's gain, India's honey produce from the Sundarbans is about to flourish. An investigation led by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) brought out a shocking finding that India's top honey brands serve adulterated products. Out of 13 brands that supply honey, only 3 of them have passed the test and rest 10 were found to contain sugar syrup then real honey. For those who have been consuming the "branded" honey have already started looking for reliable and organic honey. There steps in Bonphool honey from Sundarban forests in West Bengal. Indian Forest Service officials took to social media to talk about Bonphool money and thanks to the power of the medium, the honey bottles are now running out of stock. Water Bottles and Lunch Box Made of Bamboo From Tripura and Manipur Are Great Examples of Eco-Friendly Endeavours! See Pics and Video Praising Artisanal Skills.

Centre for Science and Environment, a non-profit based in Delhi pointed out that major honey brands in India provide modified sugar syrup in the name of honey. While some stepped up to defend their quality, consumers had already shifted focus to unadulterated alternatives. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan was among the first ones to talk about Bonphool Honey cultivated from the forests of Sundarbans. The Joint Forest Management Committee formed by traditional honey collectors of Sundarban helps in selling the honey produce outside. Moulis, who are the honey-gatherers from Sundarbans have since then found a ray of hope as they are brimming with orders for Bonphool honey and the stocks are running out.

Check Parveen Kaswan's Tweet on Bonphool Honey:

A recent study says most #honey brand in #India are adulterated. Friends here we present forest honey from #Sundarban. Bonphool honey from Sundarban is available online also. Every bottle of honey purchased contributes to conservation & provide livelihood to traditional people. pic.twitter.com/WKoZA88PE4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 3, 2020

Within two days, he updates that there has been a 5000% rise in the sale of this organic honey, thanking everyone for their support.

Check The Tweet Update Here:

5000% increase in sale of cooperative during last two days. Social media for positive change. Thank you all. https://t.co/4pyn6nkZnF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 6, 2020

IAS Officer Dr MV Rao also posted an update about the sales in the last two days. Why Honey is The Best Natural Remedy For Sore Throat.

Check His Tweet Here:

Well Done Bonphool, Sundarban Honey 👏🌿🌹 Yesterday's Super Sales !! pic.twitter.com/6RhprzOV9q — Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) December 4, 2020

He added that over Rs 12 lakh worth honey has been sold in the last three days and all the money will benefit the Sundarban forest villagers. What makes Bonphool honey so special and different? Let us know more.

Bonphool Honey

'Bon' means forest and 'phool' means flower, so it essentially means, honey from forest flowers. Bonphool Honey is 100% pure natural mangrove honey collected by Moulis of the Sundarbans Mangrove Forest in West Bengal. It contains no added sugar, chemicals or preservatives. Because of the mangrove flowers, it has a different aroma and special flavour. As per reported by Indian Express, the initiative was a brainchild of Santhosha Gubbi R (Divisional Forest Officer between 2018-2020), and Dr. M.V. Rao, (Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayats and the Rural Development Department in the Government of West Bengal).

Honey production is the source of income for the Moulis, the honey collectors. They work in designated forest camps to avoid man-wild conflict in the regions. But honey collection requires equal skill as these people have not much protective gear than just a piece of cloth. They do not destroy the hives to ensure the bees regenerate. They work from March to May every year but this time because of the Amphan cyclone along with coronavirus lockdown, their work was severely affected. The collection and packaging of honey had completely stopped. But things look brighter for them now. This honey is available on ecommerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. Within the last week, they have sales worth months. And it also works in favour of the local communities and villages around. So if you have been looking for alternative and unadulterated honey, you know what to choose next.

