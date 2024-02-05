List of Dry Days 2024 in India: Dry days in India refer to specific days when the sale of alcohol is either completely prohibited or restricted. These restrictions are implemented by the government in observance of national holidays, religious or cultural festivals, or historical events. The reason behind implementing dry days is to honour occasions of national importance and maintain public order during that period. If you are planning for a party or a get-together in the coming year, we at LatestLY have compiled a complete table of Dry Days in 2024 in India. Scroll down to find the New Year 2024 calendar with month-wise dates that will be marked as no-alcohol days or dry days across the country. This Dry Days 2024 calendar includes religious festivals and national holidays so people can plan their parties and avoid last-minute hassle. In 2024, the maximum number of Dry Days will be observed in March, April and October, with 4 dry days each. Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

Dry days impact bars, liquor shops, restaurants, and other establishments selling alcohol, as they might be required to remain closed or refrain from selling alcohol. Dry days in India can vary from state to state, and the regulations might change over time due to government decisions or directives of the local authorities. It is, therefore, advisable to check with local authorities or refer to the state excise department's guidelines to know the exact dry days applicable in a particular region.

List of Dry Days 2024 in India With Festival & Event Dates

Dates Day Festivals January 15 Monday Makar Sankranti January 26 Friday Republic Day January 30 Wednesday Shaheed Diwas (only in Maharashtra) February 19 Monday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (only in Maharashtra) March 5 Tuesday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti March 8 Friday Shivratri March 25 Monday Holi March 29 Friday Good Friday April 10 Wednesday Eid ul-Fitr April 14 Saturday Ambedkar Jayanti April 17 Wednesday Ram Navami April 21 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti May 1 Monday Maharashtra Day (only in Maharashtra) July 17 Wednesday Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi July 21 Sunday Guru Purnima August 15 Wednesday Independence Day August 26 Monday Janmashthami September 7 Saturday Ganesh Chaturthi (only in Maharashtra): September 17 Tuesday Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi October 2 Tuesday Gandhi Jayanti October 8 Monday Prohibition Week (only in Maharashtra) October 12 Saturday Dussehra October 17 Thursday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti November 1 Friday Diwali November 12 Tuesday Kartiki Ekadashi November 15 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25 Tuesday Christmas

Every year, national holiday days like Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, are marked as dry days in India. Each state in India might have its specific dry days based on local cultural events or regional festivals. During dry days, liquor shops, bars, and restaurants are often directed to refrain from selling alcohol to the public.

