Each year makes us learn new lessons from numerous experience that has made us better people. We live in an era where daily work hustle and moonlighting have become a general thing. Never in a day do we get time to spend with ourselves or with our dear ones. By this time of the year, when folks set New Year goals and resolutions, the first thing that comes to mind is holidays! Apart from the avid travellers, introverts also decide to take a leave from their workplace to have their own kind of me-time. But taking an off from your college or office also implies that we have certain designated days that do not allow Indians to enjoy a booze party. You guessed it right. Dry Days they are. On a Dry Day, the sale and serving of alcohol are strictly banned in all hotels, cafes, bars and taverns. This article brings a complete list of Dry Days in Kolkata in 2023. Dry Days in India 2023 List: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country.
If you confused a dry day with a no-rain day, you probably need to change your source of information. Anyway, the feeling is the same! But how do we decide when is a Dry Day? In observance of national concerns like Republic Day or Gandhi Jayanti, the sale of alcohol is totally prohibited in all the regions across the country. Dr Days in India are also observed during any auspicious occasions, election day or foundation day of any Indian state. In the case of a statehood event, Dry Day is applicable in a particular region. If you are a citizen of Kolkata, the city of joy and are wondering about the Dry Days in your town; we have got you covered. Given below is a Dry Day in 2023 table for Kolkata people with the name of the festival and events along with the date and day. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2023: From Lemon to Pomegranate; 5 Fruits That Will Attract Good Health, Luxury and Prosperity in Your Favour in The Coming Year.
List Of Dry Days in 2023 in Kolkata
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|14 Jan
|Friday
|Makar Sankranti
|26 Jan
|Thursday
|Republic Day
|30 Jan
|Monday
|Shaheed Diwas
|15 Feb
|Wednesday
|Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
|18 Feb
|Saturday
|Mahashivratri
|19 Feb
|Sunday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|8 March
|Wednesday
|Holi
|30 March
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
|4 April
|Tuesday
|Mahavir Janma Kalyanak
|7 April
|Friday
|Good Friday
|14 April
|Friday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|22 April
|Saturday
|Eid ul-Fitr
|29 June
|Thursday
|Ashadi Ekadashi
|29 July
|Saturday
|Muharram
|15 Aug
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|6 Sept
|Wednesday
|Janmashtami
|19 Sept
|Tuesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|28 Sept
|Thursday
|Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad
|2 Oct
|Monday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|24 Oct
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|28 Oct
|Saturday
|Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|12 Nov
|Sunday
|Diwali
|23 Nov
|Thursday
|Kartiki Ekadashi
|25 Dec
|Monday
|Christmas Day
Bookmark this page, as you need to know beforehand when to get yourself the extra bottles during any off day. Also, if you live for the weekend party night, you must have this table handy.
