Ice Cream for Breakfast Day 2020: Fun Reasons Why Having Some Sundae With Breakfast Is a Great Idea!

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Some of the fun holidays can really make you wonder what exactly were the creators of the day thinking. For example, Ice Cream for Breakfast Day? While it is a fun idea, I mean, who doesn't like ice-cream, but for breakfast, the first and most important meal of the day? Ice Cream For Breakfast Day started off as a fun holiday to officially celebrate the first Saturday of February by eating ice-cream for breakfast. The history of the day goes back to a snowy winter day in the 1960s. A mother to six children and her youngest two, Ruth (now Kristal) and Joe Rappaport from Florence Rappaport in Rochester, New York began this tradition.

To entertain the kids, the mother had declared it to be Ice Cream For Breakfast Day as she explained, "It was cold and snowy and the kids were complaining that it was too cold to do anything. So I just said, 'Let's have ice cream for breakfast.'" Ever since, that day the tradition began. However, have you thought that maybe eating Ice-Cream for breakfast is a great idea! Yes, there are certain benefits associated with having a small bowl of sundae with the first meal of your day.

Ice Cream For Breakfast May Be Good For Your Health!

Professors at Kyorin University in Tokyo, found that eating ice cream in the morning makes you more mentally alert and if you are having a healthier version of it made out of fresh fruits, it may be even better than having milk and sugar-laden coffee to start your day with.

Ice Cream For Breakfast Brings Families Together

It may be a great way to bring for family together and have some great time with your family. Especially, kids are going to totally love this.

It Wakes You Up Better

It has been said that have cold smoothie or juice or maybe a chilled glass of water is better at waking you up. However, make sure that you don't eat it too fast to refrain a brain freeze.

Most importantly, having ice cream for breakfast can make one day of the gloomy February months feel better. It can be like a fun annual event and it doesn't even take a lot of your effort.