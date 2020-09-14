International Crab Fest Day is annually celebrated on September 14. This event is observed to enjoy crab in different recipes. Crab lovers have all the opportunity to enjoy this seafood on this day. On Crab Fest Day, you can visit a nearby seafood store to buy good quality crabs. You can bring the same and enjoy the recipe at home. Crabs can be found all over the world and are one of the sweetest and most popular of all seafood. The fact that over 1.5 million tons of crabs are consumed worldwide every year is a testimonial to their culinary popularity. On the occasion of International Crab Fest Day 2020, we will share with you five tastiest recipes which include Indian crab curry to crab soup. Mercury Poisoning from Seafood: Terrifying Symptoms You Should Not Ignore!

Fishermen also have all reasons to celebrate International Crab Fest Day 2020. Crabs come in thousands of varieties, which ranges from five feet to over thirteen feet. This delicious seafood's meat is rich in high-quality protein which can be digested by people of all ages. Crab is also low in fat and rich in vitamins and minerals like copper, phosphorous and vitamin B2. Crabmeat also comes along with omega 3 polyunsaturated acids. Crabs contain 12 times more selenium than beef which helps strengthen the immune system. Now let us take a look at five yummy crab recipes.

Five Best Crab Recipes

1. Indian Crab Curry

2. Crab Casserole

3. Singaporean Chilli Crab

4. Creamy Crab & Potato Soup

5. Crab Cocktail

Crabs are delicious and it is indeed fun having them. On the occasion of International Crab Fest Day 2020, enjoy different recipes of this seafood along with your loved ones. Also, share pictures of your favourite crab recipes to become part of this day celebration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).