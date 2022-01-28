Korean New year is also known as Seollal or Korean Lunar year and is a holiday and celebration which marks the first day of the Korean Lunar calendar. This year, Korean New Year 2022 will be celebrated on February 1st. Koreans use a wide range of vegetables and everything from the sea which includes seaweed and jellyfish. They also love meat and poultry in a variety of preparations. As you celebrate the Korean New Year, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of Korean traditional food items that you must enjoy on this special day. From Wearing Hanbok to Sebae or Worship Elders, 5 Important Korean Customs To Celebrate Seollal.

Mandoo

Mandoo is Korean dumplings that are known as a symbol of luck when prepared as a part of Korean Lunar New Year festivities. These can be prepared in advance and frozen for future use.

Samgye-tang

Sam Gae Tang is a very delicious Korean stuffed chicken soup with Ginseng. It is consumed as a restorative when you are sick.

Kimchi Jjigae

It is a spicy kimchi stew recipe made with old kimchi. The older the kimchi, the more the flavour of the stew. This is found very easily in the traditional restaurants of Korea.

Galbi-tang

Galbi-tang is a delicate short rib soup that is said to have originated almost 800 years ago. During Korean wedding receptions, this is one of the most commonly served dishes.

Chap chae (Japchae)

This is a stir-fried Korean recipe and is one of the most popular noodle recipes of Korea. This is loved in both ways either hot or cold and as an appetiser or a dish. It is not necessary to enjoy this hot.

You must try the above-mentioned recipes of Korean cuisine this Korean New Year to enjoy the taste of Korea sitting at your home. Wishing everyone Happy Korean New Year 2022!

