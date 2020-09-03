The coronavirus lockdown which lasted for months has affected so many businesses and industries. The food sector was also impacted with the lockdown and Mumbai's popular restaurants Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime had announced their permanent closure in July. The restaurants were famous all over for employing speech and hearing impaired staff as servers is now about to come back. They had announced a permanent closure following some breakdown with their landlord over lease terms. The piece of news went viral as people were saddened by seeing their favourite restaurant closing down. But now there is a good news for them as both these restaurants are set to return. Mirchi and Mime announced on their social media page that they are set to reopen soon and thanked all their well-wishers for the support and love. The announcement has brought smiles on many others who loved visiting this place.

The restaurants were located in Powai and they are all set to return in the same place. In their announcement, they have thanked their landlord for giving a favorable and long-term proposal. The have also expressed gratitude to all their patrons and well-wishers to find new ways to make things work. They write, "Your wishes and efforts have helped us find new ways to make things work and restart, and put smiles on our Speech and Hearing Impaired Staff." They also mention they will open soon following all Covid-19 norms. Iconic Eateries of Mumbai in Breakdown Mode Due to Reduced Footfalls and Spiraling Overheads.

Check The Statement Here:

This piece of news has spread a smile on many people who have posted happy comments. "This is one of the best news’ of 2020," one wrote. Another wished them all the love and success as they return back. "This is such an awesome news" wrote another. Some have started on their plans to visit the place too. So fans and well-wishers are totally delighted. With such a unique staff to serve, we don't really blame them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).