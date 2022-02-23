National Banana Bread Day is celebrated every year in the United States on February 23. This day is an opportunity to enjoy soft, cake-like banana bread without any guilt.

Banana Bread can be made in several ways. Bakers know different ways of making banana bread like moist, without baking soda, eggless, in a microwave, in pressure cooker etc. As you celebrate National Banana Bread Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated different methods that you can use to make your banana bread on this day. From Dark Chocolate Banana Bread to Coffee Infused Banana Bread, Here Are 5 Yummiest Recipes of This Sweet Delicacy.

How to Make Banana Bread Moist?

Why depend on the grocery store when you can make the best banana bread sitting at home. This recipe of banana bread is so tasty and much better than what you could buy at a grocery store.

How To Make Banana Bread With No Baking Soda

Many people think it’s not possible to make a soft and fluffy cake or bread without using baking soda, but the given recipe will help you make the fluffiest banana bread this National Banana Bread Day without the help of baking powder or baking soda.

How to Make Banana Bread With No Eggs

Nowadays many people have started following a vegan lifestyle. For them, the no eggs recipe of banana bread is a perfect one as this does not use any dairy product.

How to Make Banana Bread in Microwave

This is one of the quickest methods of making banana bread. It will take hardly 5 minutes and give you soft and fluffy Banana bread.

How to Make Banana Bread Without Oven

Banana bread can be easily made in the oven, microwave or pressure cooker. If you do not have an oven or a microwave, then this given recipe is all you are looking for on this National Banana Bread Day. It is the easiest one of all and requires only 3 ingredients b

Try out the best version of Banana Bread by adding some dry fruits to your banana bread. You can use any of the above methods and make a total grocery like banana bread at your home. Wishing everyone Happy National Banana Bread Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2022 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).