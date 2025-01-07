Celebrated on January 7, National Tempura Day honours one of Japan’s most beloved dishes: tempura. Known for its light, crispy batter and flavourful fillings, tempura is a testament to culinary simplicity and artistry. Whether enjoyed as an appetiser, a main dish, or a snack, it’s a global favourite that continues to delight food lovers. On National Tempura Day 2025, we bring you origins, ingredients and other details along with a few recipe videos to know more about the Japanese dish. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

What Is Tempura Made Of?

While Japan is synonymous with tempura, its origins trace back to 16th-century Portuguese missionaries. The Japanese adopted and refined the frying technique, creating a dish that perfectly blends texture and flavour. Today, tempura is a hallmark of Japanese cuisine, celebrated worldwide for its delicate preparation and versatility. From Prawn Tempura to Classic Shrimp Tempura; Recipes You Can Try Out With Tempura Batter.

Two of the most popular variations are shrimp tempura and vegetable tempura. Shrimp tempura features large, fresh shrimp fried in a light batter, often served with dipping sauce or over rice.

Watch Recipe Video of Shrimp Tempura:

Vegetable tempura uses ingredients like sweet potato, zucchini, and mushrooms, highlighting the natural flavours of seasonal produce while maintaining a crispy, golden coating.

Watch Recipe Video of Vegetable Tempura:

The key to exceptional tempura lies in the choice of ingredients. Use light oils like canola or sesame oil for frying, as they have a mild flavour and high smoke point. For the batter, opt for low-protein flours like cake flour or a mix of all-purpose flour and corn starch to achieve a light, airy texture. Serve it fresh with dipping sauces like tentsuyu for the best experience.

