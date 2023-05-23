Summers make everyone crave more and more drinks. Though water is a must to treat thirst, there are many drinks that recharge you on a hot summer afternoon. During summer, people experiment with different fruits and flavours by combining them with water or soda to get the best taste and beat the heat. These drinks are best served chilled and are loved by almost everyone. These drinks make you feel fresh and active during a boring and lazy summer afternoon. As you enter Summer 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together recipes for a few summer drinks that you can try and beat the heat. Summer Health Tips: From Light Meals to Hydration, Ways to Beat the Heat Wave.

1. Watermelon Basil Cooler

This refreshing drink is not just a treat to your taste buds but is good for your health as well. It helps in weight loss and keeps you hydrated and energised. It can be easily prepared fresh at home and help keep the summer heat at bay.

2. Pink Lemonade

This wonderful drink is delicious, refreshing and a treat to the eyes. Follow the given recipe step by step and surprise your guest with this beautiful summer drink.

3. Jaljeera

Jaljeera is an evergreen summer drink made with cumin as its basic ingredient. Because of its healthy ingredients, this drink is a host of digestive and healing properties. While cumin helps in weight loss, the mint leaves keep acidity and bloating at bay. How To Survive Hot Weather? Six Easy Hacks To Keep Yourself Cool in Sweltering Summer Heat.

4. Mason Jar Citrus Coolers

The main ingredient of this cooler is fresh orange and lime juice. It is a very refreshing drink meant just for summer. Try this recipe once, and you will want to sip this all summer long.

5. Peach Soda

Though we all easily get packed peach soda available in markets, why not try and prepare one fresh at your home? This recipe will help you with the best peach soda that will keep you completely fresh during the summer.

People love to sip tang and Roohafza during the summer, but it is always good to add some variety and experiment with different flavours to get the best out of them.

