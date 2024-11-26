Thanksgiving is celebrated every year in a major way in the US and Canada. It is celebrated with a lot of joy, fervour, and enthusiasm. Thanksgiving 2024 falls on Thursday, November 28. Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks and expressing gratitude for the blessings in life. Food plays a major part in the feasts and celebrations. Why not give your festive feast a unique twist by whipping up iconic Thanksgiving dishes that made it to episodes on the popular sitcom, Friends? While Friends gave us some epic moments and laughs, the show also gave us some unique recipes. Whether it is Rachel’s unique English trifle, Ross’ left-over sandwich, or Monica’s sweet potato-stuffed pumpkins, these recipes will surely amplify the Friendsgiving celebrations, get everyone laughing and reminiscing as you enjoy the delicious food. ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving Episodes: From ‘The One With the Football’ to ‘The One With All the Thanksgivings,’ Memorable Episodes From the American Sitcom That You Must Watch With Your Squad.

Grilled Cheese

Remember the episode titled, ‘The One With All the Thanksgivings?’ Monica and Rachel get locked out of the apartment and end up eating grilled cheese. So, if you’re willing to give it try, here’s a recipe. Take slices of sourdough bread, layer it with some cheddar cheese and garnish with some hints of garlic. Add a sneak twist with some cranberry sauce or turkey slices for a holiday vibe.

English Trifle

It’s not Thanksgiving without Rachel’s unique English trifle. The result of two pages of a cookbook sticking together was an epic disaster. But your recipe doesn’t have to be. Here’s a version of Rachel’s Thanksgiving recipe you can try. Stick to the sweet recipe with layers of creamy custard, spongy ladyfingers, and fluffy whipped cream topped with juicy strawberries.

Left Over Sandwich

Who can forget the legendary moist maker leftover sandwich? Here’s how you can whip this one up. Start with a chunky slice of bread. Now slather on some mayo, place some leftover turkey in between, and add stuffing and cranberry sauce. Don’t forget to add the most important ingredient, the ‘moist maker,’ that slice of gravy-soaked break right in the centre.

Sweet Potato Stuffed Pumpkins

In One Friends Thanksgiving episode, Rachel invites her co-worker Tag over for Thanksgiving. Monica goes all out and whips up sweet potato-stuffed pumpkins. To make this fancy dish, roast small pumpkins until they become tender. Then fill them with a mix of sweet potatoes, butter, cinnamon, and marshmallows. It’s a unique dish to add to the Thanksgiving feast.

Apple Pie

Let’s be real. Friends may have been picky, but even they couldn’t resist the delicious apple pie. Monica often served it in a number of Thanksgiving episodes on the popular sitcom. A flaky crust, filled with cinnamon-spiced apple slices, and baked until golden perfection—what’s not to love about it? Serve it with vanilla ice cream for a crowd-pleaser. ‘Friends’ Best Thanksgiving Memes: Joey’s ‘Thanksgiving Pants,’ Monica Turkey Head GIFs, Friends Meme Templates, Hilarious Jokes and Funny Instagram Reels To Sum Up the Turkey Day.

Food is a major part of the Thanksgiving feasts and celebrations. What better way to celebrate than by revisiting iconic Friends moments through the unforgettable recipes? As you recreate some of the most memorable Thanksgiving dishes from the show, we hope it brings back joy and some fun memories.

