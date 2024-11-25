The holiday season is upon us, and the celebration of Thanksgiving is incomplete without the riot of laughter while binge-watching Friends episodes. Aside from the Turkey, Thanksgiving is all about sharing laughs with your loved ones. And that’s what the iconic sitcom have shown us, seasons after seasons. So much so that even after all these years, we can’t stop laughing over Joey’s ‘Thanksgiving Pants’ or Monica's ‘Turkey Head’ and the cute dance that prompted Chandler to express his feelings about her. The show has given us innumerable memories, and the best ones have to be the Thanksgiving episodes. Whenever you need a break from the prepping and primping in the kitchen, take a moment to enjoy these funny Thanksgiving memes—Friends edition. Thanksgiving 2024 is on November 28, and it is the perfect time to share the best and funniest Friends meme templates. Hence, we have rounded up hilarious GIFs, Friends funny meme templates, Thanksgiving memes, hilarious jokes and Instagram reals to sum up Turkey Day. Thanksgiving 2024 Funny Memes and Jokes: From the Food Coma to Dinner Chaos, the Hilarious & Relatable Side of the Holiday Season.

Whether you want to crack a Thanksgiving joke at the dinner table or share a few silly stories on Instagram, Thanksgiving is complete with the iconic reference from the hit sitcom. Chandler may have hated the Thanksgiving rituals, but his jokes have always got us all covered for the festive season. They comically capture the spirit of Turkey Day with funny memes and best Friends meme templates. With the love for mashed potatoes and gravy and the inevitable struggle of moving post-Thanksgiving dinner, these funny Thanksgiving 2024 memes and jokes are perfect to send to family and friends as everyone is getting ready for the big feast. From Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Breaking the Wishbone, Fun Traditions About the Holiday You Must Know.

Thanksgiving Memes - 'Friends' Edition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friend (@friends101_byjmac)

Happy Thanksgiving!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Callaghan (@cindycallaghanwrites)

Round Up of the Best Thanksgiving Episodes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎄Buffy Mcguire ☃️ (@sentimental90s_00s)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Craft Source (@mycraftsource)

Joey's Thanksgiving Pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Ware | Breakthrough Play (@garyware)

Remember the Scene?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends Memes (@itsfriendsmemes)

What's Thanksgiving Without All the Fights!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Tribbiani | F.R.I.E.N.D.S (@joey_tribbiani.official)

Rachel's Trifle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Hahahaha

The Spirit of Thanksgiving!

What's Thanksgiving Without Chandler Bumming Everyone Out!

#Chandler: I remember this part vividly--a mouthful of pumpkin pie, & this is the moment my parents tell me they're getting divorced.#Rachel: Oh my god. Chandler: Yes. Very difficult to enjoy #Thanksgiving dinner once you've seen it in reverse. #TheOneWhereUnderdogGetsAway pic.twitter.com/lfuVEHBDPf — F.R.I.E.N.D.S Fan (@friends_quotes1) November 12, 2020

Yeah, You Tell Them Chandler!

Monica Turkey Head GIF:

Joey's Thanksgiving Pants GIF:

Joey Got a Turkey Stuck On His Head!

Whatever your situation is this Turkey Day, Friends have the funniest Thanksgiving moments turning into memes to accompany your turkey and gravy. Allow Joey, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler and Ross to be your Thanksgiving Yodas. May your Thanksgiving be full of well-constructed trifles and no accidental toe beheadings. Happy Thanksgiving!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).