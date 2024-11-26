Thanksgiving 2024 is on November 28. The holiday season calls for a reunion with friends and family and, of course, a binge-watch of your favourite show. While holiday special episodes are a sitcom charm, only a handful of shows can lay claim to specific celebrations. And as far as Thanksgiving episodes go, Friends has the most and the best of them all. Thanksgiving celebration calls for a day of great television, aside from all the traditions. Football games, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and more. And once the festivities have quieted down, you look for something familiar to watch. That’s where Friends' Thanksgiving episodes land. There are ten iconic Thanksgiving episodes for your viewing pleasure. On Thanksgiving 2024, sit for a Friends marathon with your squad. From ‘The One With the Football’ to ‘The One With All the Thanksgivings,’ these memorable episodes from the hit sitcom are a must-watch.

‘The One With the Football’

This has to be one of the best Thanksgiving episodes from the hit sitcom. The show couldn’t get more relatable when Friends decided to take the action outside for a change so that they could do what so many families and friend groups do in reality. Monica and Ross’ competitive nature, Phoebe’s first huddle, the Dutch girl picked Chandler and not Joey, and Rachel, well, she went long. The football game also marked Ross and Monica’s first Thanksgiving pigskin since the sixth annual ‘Geller Cup.’

Watch Video of ‘The One With the Football’

‘The One Where Underdog Gets Away’

Friends is often credited with inspiring the holiday of Friendsgiving. While no one ever said ‘Friendsgiving’ on the show, the sitcom inspired people to skip heading home and instead get together with their circle of friends for the traditional Thanksgiving feast. This episode was the first Friends Thanksgiving, in which Ross and Monica were forced to celebrate the holiday in their own city because their parents went away on a trip. Joey was the face of VD, and the Underdog balloon escapes the Thanksgiving Day Parade when the Friends go up on the roof to watch and lock themselves out of the apartment. The potatoes are all ruined, and they eat cheese sandwiches, courtesy of Chandler Bing.

Watch Video of ‘The One Where Underdog Gets Away’

‘The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs’

This episode introduced fans to ‘Chandler’s Dumb States Game.’ Ross becomes so obsessed with naming all the states that he refuses to eat Thanksgiving dinner until he completes the game—but unfortunately, he never ends up finishing it. Joey, named 56 states, and Rachel invites her ‘cute assistant’ Tag over for Thanksgiving dinner. Chandler reveals that he is not allergic to dogs; he just does not like them. Chaotic and hilarious, isn’t that what holidays are all about?

Watch Video of ‘The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs’

‘The One With the Rumour’

This episode can come off as problematic in much of its humour. Yet, there was a lot of fun when Monica invited an old friend from high school, Will, to dinner. He revealed that because Rachel was so mean back in school, he started a rumour, and Ross helped spread it further, which caused a rift between him and Rachel. Elsewhere, Joey debuts his ‘Thanksgiving Pants’ and tries to eat an entire turkey all by himself.

Watch Video of ‘The One With the Rumour’

‘The One With All the Thanksgivings’

Also known as ‘The Flashback Episode,’ this one is one of the best because it is packed with not only great jokes but also many Friends lore. Fans get to see the origin story of Chandler’s hatred of Thanksgiving, how Monica accidentally cut off his toe, and, of course, we get to see both Monica and Joey with a turkey stuck on their heads.

Watch Video of ‘The One With All the Thanksgivings’

The laugh-out-loud episodes are full of the gang’s Thanksgiving memories, and the nostalgia is ideal between feasting and Black Friday shopping. There is no doubt that the above Friends episodes couldn’t BE any better at putting you in the holiday spirit. Happy Thanksgiving!

