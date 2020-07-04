It is Fourth Of July today and while different people have their own ways to celebrate US' Independence day, makeup artists get creative with their tools on this day. If you check out on Instagram and other social media platforms you will see makeup gurus and influencers sharing their best July 4 look. And these are usually makeup looks that involve red, white, & blue on your face. There are different ways people show national pride and wearing these colours on your face is just another way! So if you love makeup and want to celebrate US Independence Day with some amazing makeup looks, allow us to give you some mindblowing inspirations from Instagram.

Fourth of July makeup looks involve going creative with the colours and style of your make up to make the patterns look similar to that of US' flag. Right from the including the red, blue and white in different ways to recreating the stars in the US flag on the face, there are more than one ways to get the perfect Fourth of July looks. However, you can also skip the whole red, blue and white theme and go for other unique ways to tweak up your July 4 makeup looks today. Here are some of the easy looks you can try today:

The Whole American Flag On The Eyelids

Stars On Cheeks

Add Some Glitz

You Can Go Subtle Like This

Let Your Lipstick Do All The Talking

Or You Can Go All Out And About!

Play With Glitter!

