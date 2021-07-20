An entrepreneur who started from zero and today is serving more than 500 jobs to people. Here's a story of a guy from a remote village of West Bengal to one of the most eminent entrepreneurs in Kolkata without a big family name.

Biplab Kumar Sinha, was born on 26th July 1984 in the small town of Bankura. He completed his schooling from Bankura itself and was a very dedicated student from the very beginning of his childhood. Apart from studies, he loved playing cricket and trying different foods was his hobby.

After completing his MBA, he worked hard and established himself as an entrepreneur. His success journey had a lot of untold ups and downs, but he always managed by listening to both the parties as being the head of the organization.

His 10 years of entrepreneurship experience made him solve all the difficult situations with ease. Through all his struggles, his father always stood by his side, and so he always extends his gratitude towards him as his motivation.

Also, as an entrepreneur he loves to create an atmosphere like home so that it becomes comfortable for co-workers and employees. He loves to see how dedicated some people are with their dreams and at the same time dislikes how people who are passionate about their dreams leave it without taking any fight.

He believes that one of the biggest achievements of his life is when he sees the smile on the face of orphans of Ashiana Happy Home where he has worked along with his team. He wants to continue to serve the people in the society.

He has provided jobs to more than 500 students in the industry and wants to reach out to the unprivileged people for whom he can work and dedicate himself.

He wants to spread the message to young generation that:

"Work hard and keep believing in yourself. Spread your hands to co-operate and love others."