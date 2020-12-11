Nutrition derived from naturally grown foods is always best for the body and your primary aim should be to have maximum organic healthy foods. However, there are a few supplements like spirulina, fish oil tablets and whey protein which can enhance our health. Astaxanthin is a supplement with several health benefits. Let's take a look at the health benefits of astaxanthin that can treat diabetes and also help lower cholesterol. What Is Spirulina? Health Benefits of This Blue-Green Algae Dietary Supplement.

Astaxanthin is a carotenoid pigment that is most commonly found in Pacific salmon and is responsible to give the fish its pinkish colour. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, astaxanthin improves blood flow and lowers oxidative stress in smokers and overweight people. Astaxanthin is often referred to as ‘the king of carotenoids’ due to its reputation as one of the most powerful antioxidants that have the best capacity to fight against free radicals. Maca Root Powder: From Reducing Erectile Dysfunction to Increasing Libido, Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of This Plant Supplement.

Health Benefits of Astaxanthin

1. Helps Treat Diabetes - As per a study published in the National Library of Medicine, astaxanthin can help improve the metabolism of sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes. Also, astaxanthin’s antioxidant properties can protect pancreatic beta cells by reducing oxidative stress and sugar toxicity in the blood.

2. Increases Endurance Level - As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, astaxanthin can boost the body’s use of fatty acids that help improve endurance level in athletes and also prevent muscle and skeletal damage.

3. Good For Heart Health - Astaxanthin can prove to be good for heart health as it can improve the levels of adiponectin and HDL, the good cholesterol and simultaneously curb bad 'LDL' cholesterol.

4. Strong Immunity - Healthy supplements like astaxanthin are rich in antioxidants which reduce oxidative stress by fighting effectively against free radicals in the body that cause oxidative stress.

5. Improves Male Fertility - A study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 2005 states that astaxanthin can help improve male fertility by improving sperm count, quality and motility.

The recommended dosage of astaxanthin should be as directed by your doctor or dietician. Do take consultation from your family doctor before you start using this supplement. Also, whether you take this or any supplement or not, try to eat fatty fish like salmon, green leafy vegetables and other healthy nuts and seeds regularly for overall good health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).