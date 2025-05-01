Shankaracharya Jayanti is an annual event celebrated by Hindus across India, marking the birth anniversary of the Indian Guru and philosopher Adi Shankara. Shankaracharya Jayanti is observed on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha according to the Hindu lunar calendar, which typically falls in April or May. This year, Shankaracharya Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, May 2, 2025. It will be the 1237th birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya this year. Shankaracharya Jayanti Wishes and Greetings: Share Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers and Quotes With Family and Friends.

Adi Shankara was born in Kalady, which is situated in Kerala, during 788 C.E., and he disappeared at a young age of 32 in the year 820 C.E. According to drikpanchang, the Panchami Tithi begins at 11:23 am on May 1, 2025, and ends at 09:14 on May 02, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Shankaracharya Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Shankaracharya Jayanti 2025 Date

Shankaracharya Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Shankaracharya Jayanti Significance

Shankaracharya Jayanti holds great significance in several regions across India, especially in regions with followers of Shankaracharya. His teachings emphasised non-duality (Advaita), that the individual soul (Atman) and the ultimate reality (Brahman) are one and the same. As per religious texts, Adi Shankara, Madhava and Ramanuja were all instrumental in the revival of Hinduism. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The trio have been important figures in the recent history of Hindu philosophy who formed the doctrines that are followed by their respective sects even today. On this day, devotees perform pujas, chant his compositions and attend lectures and discourses about his life and philosophy.

