September 6 is observed as World Colour Blind Awareness Day all around the globe and as the name suggests, the day dedicated to increasing awareness about colour blindness that is also known as Colour Vision Deficiency. The day also aims as destigmatising the vision condition and bust myths around it. People with colour vision deficiency have difficulty distinguishing between colours depending on the type of colour blindness and it varies from person to person. Colour Blindness Awareness Day 2020: Can You See All the Shades? This Simple Color Blindness Test Can Figure Out!

A colour blind test can easily test whether you can see colours accurately. Colour blind tests can identify people who have trouble recognizing colours.

What is Colour Blindness?

Colour blindness is a vision-related disorder that causes a person to face difficulty in identifying one or more colours. Colour blindness can occur in any person from birth or due to other reasons. This problem can also arise later in life. Eye experts believe that colour blindness occurs when the light-sensitive cells in the retina fail to respond appropriately to different wavelengths of light. With the help of these cells, a person is able to see any colour. Usually, genes inherited from your parents causing defective photopigment. But sometimes colour blindness is not due to genes. They can have other factors are involved. For example, physical and chemical damage to the eyes, damage to the optic nerve, ageing, cataracts, etc. In addition, sometimes it could be damage to the parts of the brain that process colour information that can cause a person to not be able to recognize the colours.

According to eye experts, there is no treatment for congenital colour blindness. However, contact lenses and glasses with filters can be used to correct colour blindness caused by optic nerves or brain disorders.

