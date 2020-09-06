While most of us can see the various colours in the world, many can't and they are called people with colour blindness. Every year, September 6 is dedicated to people who are colour blind and is observed as International Color Blind Awareness Day. The day is also celebrated as John Dalton's birthday who is extremely popular for his work in atomic theory. However, Dalton is known as one of the first scientists to study color blindness.
While colour blindness is affected to a huge population many don't even know they have 'colour blindness', commonly called the colour vision deficiency. Some easy online colour blindness tests are designed for such people which can help people diagnose if they are colour blind. Some complicated patterns having different colours are used to find out a hidden number, letter or shape. One can easily take the test and find out if they have colour blindness. Below you'll find a similar test that will help u find out if you are colour blind or not. These pictures mostly featuring numbers and letters in bright colours and clearer dots will help you understand.
Colour Blindness Test:
Let's start with the easy ones first. But these are the ones that people with minor colourblindness can figure out!
Ans: The number 5
Ans: Green, Blue and then Green sunglass shapes.
Ans. Number 7
Ans: A pink coffee mug
Ans. The Number 71
Ans: An orange cross in a circle
Ans: The Number 45
And: A green dog
Ans: The number 74
Ans: The word: VISION in orange, yellow and red
Ans: The number 12 in greenish grey
How many dis you get right? If you feel that you can't really figure out if you're colour blind or not, you must visit an expert. Colour blindness is said to affecs up to 1 in 12 men and 1 in 200 women worldwide. Despite the fact that so many people are affected by an inherited condition, it is often overlooked, belittled and unconsidered.
