The health ed class in our education system have been awfully remiss about educating girls about their menstrual cycle. It's a serious dereliction that girls in schools have to navigate the most important time of their lives armed with little to no knowledge. In this day age, there is still a taboo attached to the word period. Most girls go through puberty unaware and ashamed of the inner workings of their uterus. This is ill-advised in the long run as it might lead to serious complications if place down under is not properly attended to during Aunt Flo's monthly visits. In this article, we will explain the ABC's of Menstrual Hygiene, starting with the basics.

What is a Menstruation?

Menstruation is a discharge of the lining in the woman’s uterus. Menstruation, also known by the term period, is a monthly process where menstrual blood— an amalgam of blood and tissue from the uterus—flows out from the uterus through the body through the vagina. This happens every month.

The Basics of Menstrual Hygiene:

Use a Sanitation Method That's Good For You

There are varied types of sanitation method to soak the bloody flow during the period. From Pads, tampons to menstrual cups, you'll have your pick. Chose whatever works best for you. While Pads have to be changed every few hours (3 to 4 is ideal ), alternate the tampons at least thrice a day to maintain good menstrual hygiene. Menstrual cups should be cleaned out every twice a day or more depending on your flow.

Keep Your Vaginal Area Clean

Washing your vagina regularly during this period (pun intended) is imperative to adhere to good menstrual hygiene standards. It removes the excess blood that could cause an infection. There are plenty of cleansers that are available in markets that cater to the vaginal area. This will help alleviate any infections during our menstrual cycle.

If You Don't Know, Just Ask

Questions are your stalwart friend during these visits. Like your period, It's only natural that you might be brimming with queries regarding your menstrual cycle. Ask your family or friends and just make an appointment with your doctor. Do not feel embarrassed to talk about your period. It'll only help you in the long run.

Always Have Extras In Your Bag

Always be prepared with to-go sanitation pads in your bag. You never know where and when your period might hit the ground running. It's always best to be prepared to avoid any accidents in the future.

