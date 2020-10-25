Cycling is indeed the most loved aerobic exercise as it is quite enjoyable. By riding a bicycle, you also contribute to a green environment by playing your part to reduce pollution. If you cycle regularly, at least three to four days a week, it can help in weight loss. However, it is also necessary to focus on your diet for a healthy weight. Cycling helps burn lots of calories, but it is also vital to include the right nutrient in your diet to avoid muscle loss and nutritional deficiency. We take a look at five foods that cyclists should have for good results. How Cycling Helps in Weight Loss: Here's The Guidance & Diet For This Stress-Buster Aerobic Exercise.

Cycling is an aerobic activity that uses aerobic ATP (adenosine triphosphate) in which fats are burnt for energy. However, for intense cycling sessions and better performance, complex carbohydrates should also be eaten throughout the day so that the glycogen level is always refilled. Also, muscle does not get a cramp if healthy carbs are eaten throughout the day. Focus on vitamin E, magnesium and iron-rich foods should also be maintained when cycling regularly. From Weight Loss to Reducing Air Pollution, Here Are Five Benefits of Cycling.

Top Five Foods For Cyclists

1. Quinoa

Quinoa grains are high in slow-release carbohydrates, which keep energy levels high. Also, it is a perfect alternative to rice and it is high in potassium which improves heart health.

2. Bananas

Bananas are a must-have food for cyclists. They are perfectly balanced to replace the electrolytes lost through sweat while cycling, particularly potassium as well as providing 25 g-30 g of carbohydrate to supply energy to muscles.

3. Dates

Sugar in dates is usually glucose, fructose and traces of sucrose and maltose which provide the body with a quick burst of energy. Therefore, while cycling or prior to it, you could just eat two dates to get a good source of vital nutrients and carbohydrates.

4. Granola Bar

A granola bar is made by mixing oats and flax seeds and provides good energy to the body and also keeps it full for a longer time. It is a convenient snack to carry while cycling and having a small bar could just help the body with instant energy.

5. Beetroot

As per a study published in the National Library of Medicine, beetroot juice has a remarkable effect on cyclists as it enhances blood flow, increases muscle efficiency and extends your endurance.

Therefore, if you are a regular cyclist, be sure to include the above-mentioned foods regularly in your diet. Also, have a good amount of protein-rich foods like salmon, eggs, cottage cheese in your meals to avoid muscle loss. Omega 3 fatty acid foods should also be incorporated for healthy bones and heart that is also a must for the one who does intense cycling.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

