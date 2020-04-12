Home Remedy of the Week: Liquorice Root Tea to Beat Sore Throat! Here's How to Make Mulethi Tea at Home (Watch Video)

Liquorice Root Tea for Sore Throat: Health Benefits of Mulethi and How to Make its Tea at Home (Watch Video)

Liquorice also spelt as Licorice is one of the most common home remedy used by Indians for sore throat. Also known as mulethi in Hindi, the medicinal root has been used in traditional medicine to beat small ailments at home. The natural ingredient is said to have immense health benefits. Many people like to sip of liquorice teas that are easily available in the market for their throat health. One of the many properties of the natural remedy is keeping sore throat at bay. Mulethi has been used by singers and speakers to keep their throat function smoothly. Home Remedy of the Week: Why Honey is The Best Natural Remedy For Sore Throat.

Liquorice has aspirin-like properties that may help relieve sore throat pain. A case study even found out that, a person who had undergone surgery had his throat pain relieved by liquorice after breathing tube removal. It has also been found that gargling with liquorice water can reduce the risk of getting a sore throat. Home Remedy of the Week: Ghee For Dry Skin & Chapped Lips; How Clarified Butter Can Moisturise Your Skin This Winter (Watch Video)

Liquorice root tea is one of the best ways to reap the benefits of the natural ingredient. You can also make own to drink by combining ground liquorice root with hot water before sipping it. Liquorice root with its aspirin-like qualities may help soothe a sore throat. Here's how you can make some mulethi tea at home.

Benefits & Side Effects of Licorice Tea (Mulethi Tea) and Recipe (Watch Video):

Till now, Mulethi was known only to cure cough, but know here about its other benefits. The sweet liquorice in taste is rich in calcium, glyceric acid, anti-oxidant, antibiotic, protein and fat properties. It is being used for centuries for the treatment of eye diseases, mouth diseases, throat diseases, asthma, heart diseases, wounds. It is also beneficial for skin diseases. Applying a paste of liquorice to the pimples, they heal quickly. Grind liquorice and sesame and mix ghee with it and apply it on the wound, it heals the wound.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice.)