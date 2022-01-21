National Hugging Day is observed every year on January 21 to encourage everyone to hug family and friends more often. The first National Hugging Day was observed on January 21, 1986, in Clio, Michigan, USA. Crazy But FUN Facts About Hugs, You Wish You Knew Sooner.

Kevin Zaborney, the inventor of the National Hugging Day, considered that American society is embarrassed to show feelings in public, and he hoped that observing this day would change that. Scientists claim that the benefits of hugging go beyond that warm feeling you get when you hold someone in your arms. As you observe National Hugging Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of benefits of hugging, so you do it more often with your family and friends.

Hugging Can Help You Get Relief From Pain

Hugging releases endorphins which block pain pathways. It also improves blood circulation, which removes pain peptides. Therefore, hugging is an excellent way to get relief from pain.

Hugging Strengthens Your Immune System

During a hug, pressure is created on the sternum, making an emotional charge. This activates the plexus chakra, which further helps the thymus glands, responsible for regulating the white blood cells. The regulation of white blood cells helps keep you healthy by strengthening your immune system.

Hugging Sharpens the Memory and Promotes Brain Health

Hugging releases the oxytocin hormone, which helps in improving memory power. It also stimulates the nervous system, which helps maintain a good balance between activeness and calmness.

Hugging Can Reduce Fears

A study on fears and self-esteem, a connection between human touch and reducing the fear of mortality, was established. People were less anxious towards death when touched lightly or hugged with an unanimated object like a teddy bear.

Hugs Are a Good Way of Communication

Though most people communicate verbally or through facial expressions, touch is also an essential aspect of communication. Hugging is found to be a very comforting and communicative touch.

Hugging your loved ones often helps you build a stronger bond with them, along with many health benefits. This National Hugging Day, get the best benefits by hugging your loved ones. We are wishing you a Happy National Hugging Day 2022!

