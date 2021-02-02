Every year on February 2, Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day is celebrated. The day aims at discussing the autoimmune disease and working towards ways to help the treatment and analysis. Rheumatoid disease is also known as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It is an autoimmune condition which causes body believes to attack the linings of the joints as they are illusioned to be foreign tissue, resulting in inflammation and pain. Of about 1.5 million people who get the disease, a maximum number of people are women. It is said that about 70 percent of people with RA are women, as per the Arthritis Foundation.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day 2021 Date & Significance

February 2 is celebrated as Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day, every year. It is estimated that a large population of people suffer from various types of arthritis. RA is a disease, which affects not only different people, but also causes pain, and other symptoms. The risk is 3 to 4 times higher than that of normal people. The idea is to look for proper ways to deal with the global burden of RA and also strategize ways this burden can be dealt with.

What is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects more than just your joints. In some people, some systems of the body can cause more damage. These include skin, eyes, lungs, heart and blood vessels. An autoimmune disorder rheumatoid arthritis occurs when your immune system accidentally attacks the muscles of the body. Osteoarthritis affects the lining of your joints, causing painful swelling.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Risks

RA can happen to anyone, but the following risk may increase:

The risk of RA in women is 2 to 3 times more than that of men.

RA can be of any age, but it is generally more than 30 Is between 50 years of age.

If a family member has RA, it is likely that Even other members get this disease.

Types of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis - This condition affects children under 17 years of age. Its symptoms are similar to those of common rheumatoid arthritis. However, in some cases, children may have eye irritation or swelling and problems in physical development.

Seropositive Rheumatoid Arthritis - In this case, the person continues to affect the joint due to a malfunction in the immune system.

Seronegative Rheumatoid Arthritis - A person with this type of condition has a negative blood test report, but still has symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

Can Rheumatoid Arthritis be Prevented?

Currently, there is no way to stop RA. To minimize the risk of exposure, develop a healthy lifestyle and diet habits and stress. And escape from drunken drinking

