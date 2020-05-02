Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Dates (Khajur) to Lose Weight

Dates (Photo Credits: flickr)

Weight loss doesn't happen overnight, however, we need to include specific foods in the diet to expedite the process. The common hurdles face by the people during the weight-loss period is to overcome hunger and satisfy tastebud. Luckily, we have some yummy healthy fruits, dr-fruits and nuts which not only taste good but also fulfil the body with vital nutrients. Having said that let us speak about dates, also known as Khajur in Hindi, which can help in weight loss. Why Dates Are Eaten During Ramadan: The Religious Reason Why + Health Benefits of This Sacred Fruit.

Dates are considered to be a sacred fruit in the religion of Islam, as Muslims break their fast (Iftar), by dates during the month of Ramadan. However, this dry fruit is enjoyed and loved by people from different communities too. A study published in 2003 by the International Journal of Food, Sciences and Nutrition names dates as an ideal food, providing a wide range of essential nutrients and potential health benefits. Also, dates are relatively low in glycemic index (GI) value which makes the blood sugar rise at a steady rate and also keeps the stomach full for a longer time. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Cucumber to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Dates For Weight Loss

Dates are rich in micronutrients like iron, magnesium, potassium and are also high in fibres. The fibre-rich property of dates helps add bulks to the diet and smoothen up the digestive tract. Apart from this, khajur help in reducing inflammation which is linked to obesity. Dates come along with unsaturated fatty acid which makes it anti-inflammatory in nature. Lastly, dates are rich in protein which can help in preserving lean muscles which help in burning calories.

It must also be noted that dates are also high in calories, therefore eating them in excess can cause weight gain. Ideally, four dates a day would be enough to reap its benefits. Also, weight loss majorly depends upon the overall diet and regular exercise, dates can just be a helping hand in this process.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)