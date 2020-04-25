Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Cucumber to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Cucumber (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The biggest challenge or hurdle while being on a weight loss regime is to overcome craving and curb hunger. People often find it difficult to reduce their appetite. Weight loss does not solely depend upon a particular food or ingredient, however, it can definitely expedite the process. Having said that, let us see how cucumber can help one aiming to lose weight. It is considered to be the best option to keep the body hydrated. Cucumber has numerous health benefits and can also greatly help to lose weight. In this week, weight loss tip, we will discuss how you can eat cucumbers to help you shed some kilos. Sprouts For Weight Loss: All That You Should Know About Sprouting of Moong Beans And How They Help.

Cucumber is said to prevent hydration and also prevent constipation. The cooling veggie is also known for its anti-diabetic, lipid-lowering and antioxidant activity. Cucumber is loaded with essential nutrients like vitamin C, K, magnesium, phosphorous. The best part about this vegetable is that it is low in calories and has zero cholesterol.

Cucumber For Weight Loss

Cucumber has zero fat, low-calories, this makes it an ideal snack for people looking to lose weight. Add cucumbers in your salad or eat it as a side accompaniment along with the main course food. You can simply add a dash of lemon juice, salt and black pepper to stimulate weight loss. This vegetable also contains very less amount of sugar, that again makes it a perfect weight-loss food. Cucumbers are also rich in fibre which improves gut health and smoothen up digestion. It can also aid in weight loss by acting as a detoxifying agent. The cucumber seeds act as a diuretic that helps pass urine and flush out excess water and toxins. This, in turn, can help reduce bloating and tighten the stomach muscles.

Watch Video: Cold Cucumber Soup For Weight Loss

Cucumber can be eaten in any quantity, as they are low in calories. However, for weight loss, it is important to follow a well-planned diet regularly along with exercise on a daily basis. Also, it is necessary to strictly avoid junk food, refined sugar and oily foods for overall good health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)