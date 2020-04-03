National Walking Day 2020: How Taking Brisk Walks In and Around Your House Can Keep You Healthy and In Shape During COVID-19 Lockdown

Walking (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

You would agree that one of the best and the easiest way to stay in shape is to walk. While we would not want fitness to take the back seat, especially when you are home, we want to simplify it for you as much as possible. Walking can boast tons of benefits even if you are not walking outdoors and just strolling in and about your corridor. Here's how adding steps to your days will keep you in the best of your health.

It is an Excellent Cardio Workout

Walking at a steady pace can be a great way to complement your strength training routine. You will not only elevate your heart rate but will also keep your body mobile in a way that is simple and possible. How To Walk In Heels: 5 Simple Tips to Keep in Mind While Wearing High Heeled Shoes.

It will Help You Burn Fat

Do you swear by yoga and Pilates? Walking can also help you torch calories and burn fat. Did you know you can burn up to 120 calories in an hour of brisk walking? There is no better time for a quick evening walk on your terrace or your yard. So put on those headphones and keep walking!

It Saves Your Joints

If you want to work out for years to come, you need to save your joints. Walking is a low-impact exercise where you do not have to pound the ground with force. Plus, it is a low-risk exercise, so your chances of getting injured are almost nil. Fitness Tips for Weight Loss: Here are Some Exercises to Work Your Whole Body.

You can Work Off a Weekend Meal

One of the best ways to dig into a big weekend meal without putting on weight is to get moving. So get up and walk for half an hour after your meals. Vitamin D May Boost Chances of Walking After Hip Surgery Among Old People.

When you are indoors and are not being able to go outdoors, you must boost your circulation. Keeping a dedicated time to walk in the lobby can be just the ticket you need to stave off depression.