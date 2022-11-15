World COPD Day is observed every year on November 18 to raise awareness about the chronic inflammatory lung condition known as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The ailment obstructs airflow from the lungs which then affects the person’s ability to carry out day-to-day activities with ease. The day aims to raise awareness, share knowledge, and discuss ways to reduce the burden of COPD worldwide. COPD is a type of progressive lung disease with symptoms including shortness of breath and cough, which may or may not produce mucus. The lung ailment progressively worsens, with everyday activities such as walking or dressing becoming difficult. While COPD is incurable, it is preventable and treatable. Know about the date, history and significance of World COPD Day 2022 here. World Pneumonia Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know All About the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Life-Threatening Disease.

History of World COPD Day

The name Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is believed to have first been used in 1965. Previously, doctors used different terms to describe a condition that was most likely COPD. As per historical records, Swiss physician Theophile Bonet referred to it as ‘voluminous lungs’ in 1679 while in 1769, Italian anatomist Giovanni Morgagni reported 19 cases of ‘turgid’ lungs. Later in 1814, chronic bronchitis was first identified as part of COPD by British physician Charles Badham. Then in 1821, physician René Laennec, the inventor of the stethoscope, recognized emphysema as another component of COPD.

Dr William Briscoe was the first person thought to use the term ‘chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder’ at the 9th Aspen Emphysema Conference in June 1965. The first World COPD Day was held in 2002. Each year, organizers in more than 50 countries have carried out activities, making the day one of the world's most important COPD awareness and education events.

Significance of World COPD Day

World COPD Day holds great significance as it lays emphasis on the health hazards caused due to the inflammatory lung condition — COPD. The ailment is not curable, but the symptoms are treatable and its progression can be delayed, particularly by stopping smoking. This day helps people understand how to prevent and treat the condition at its onset. Some of the things that can raise awareness about COPD can be providing people with a personalised action plan, an educational session and extending support to the needy ones by encouraging early treatment of exacerbations.

