World Pneumonia Day is a global event observed every year on November 12. The observance is marked to spread awareness and educate people about how to combat pneumonia disease. Pneumonia is an inflammatory respiratory disorder caused due to bacteria or fungal infections which impair the air sacs of the lungs, called ‘Alveoli’. According to UNICEF, pneumonia is the leading infectious cause of death among children under five, causing the deaths of around 7,00,000 children per year, the equivalent of at least one child every minute. The UNICEF states that every 39 seconds, a child dies of pneumonia. Pneumonia is treatable with timely access to antibiotics and oxygen therapy. The ailment results in the accumulation of fluid or pus in the air sacs, making it difficult to breathe. It is a contagious disease and could prove fatal for a person with weaker immunity. Keep reading to know more about the theme, history and significance of World Pneumonia Day 2022.

World Pneumonia Day 2022 Theme

The theme for World Pneumonia Day is based on the Worldwide Pneumonia Awareness Campaign – ‘Pneumolight 2022’. The theme and slogan is "Pneumonia Affects Everyone." Every Breath Counts Coalition is the world’s first public-private partnership to support national governments to end pneumonia deaths by 2030. World Psoriasis Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know History, Significance and Ways To Observe This Day Raising Awareness About Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis.

History of World Pneumonia Day

World Pneumonia Day was first observed on November 12, 2009, under the ‘Stop Pneumonia’ initiatives by Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia. Stop Pneumonia got immense support across the globe. In 2013, WHO & UNICEF launched an Integrated Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Pneumonia and Diarrhoea with an aim to reduce Pneumonia child mortality to less than three child pneumonia deaths per 1,000 live births in every country by 2025.

Pneumonia is a preventable and treatable disease that sickens 155 million children under the age of five and kills 1.6 million each year. It is estimated that 16 lakh pneumonia deaths among adults aged over 50 are attributable to air pollution and smoking.

Significance of World Pneumonia Day

World Pneumonia Day is a yearly reminder that the fatal disease can strike anywhere and anytime, and is a potentially life-threatening lung infection. The day throws light on the importance of timely vaccination, especially amongst high-risk groups. The day aims to bring this health crisis to public attention and encourages policymakers and grassroots organizers to combat the disease.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of pneumonia. Overall, India accounts for 23 per cent of the pneumonia burden globally and case fatality rates range between 14 and 30 per cent. The day holds great significance as it helps to mobilise communities to educate and empower families and strengthen health systems to prevent, diagnose and treat pneumonia.

