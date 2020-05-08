World Ovarian Cancer Day 2020 Date History and Significance: Raising Funds and Making Research a Priority to Beat This Deadly CancerPriority to Beat This Deadly Cancer

Ovarian Cancer (Photo Credits: WikiCommons)

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of death in women. The lack of awareness of this disease further adds to the struggles that women battle with ovarian cancer and the celebration of World Ovarian Cancer Day is one way to bridge this gap. World Ovarian Cancer Day is held on 8th May and was started in the year 2013. It is one of the most important observances that helps increase awareness, raise funds and do more to help those battling ovarian cancer. Here is everything you need to know about this annual commemoration.

When is World Ovarian Cancer Day Celebrated?

World Ovarian Cancer Day is an observance that helps increase awareness about the signs, symptoms, precautions, and treatment of Ovarian Cancer. This commemoration began in 2013 and continues to be an important celebration held on May 8 every year. Ovarain Cancer Can be Detected Two Years Before Diagnosis Thanks to New Blood Test.

Significance of World Ovarian Cancer Day

Every year around 3 lakh women get diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer and around 140000 women die of it. Ovarian cancer has one of the lowest survival rates, and this is mainly because of the late diagnosis that often occurs. One of the most common tests that detect this cancer is Pap scan or pap smear. However, most women do not have access to these tests, which often leads to a delayed diagnosis. The celebration of World Ovarian Cancer Day is crucial to make sure that the mortality rate of this cancer is reduced significantly, by pushing early diagnosis. Breastfeeding Can Lower the Risk of Ovarian Cancer.

How is World Ovarian Cancer Day celebrated?

Communities across nations including hospitals and cancer support organizations commemorate this day with great valour. There are events organised to raise money for research of ovarian cancer. There are events held for raising awareness about this cancer. It also promotes the survivors of ovarian cancer and their families to share their sufferings and the experiences they go through to help educate the people about this deadly disease. From Thyroid to Ovarian Cancer: Some Essential Health Tests For Women in Their 40's.

The way of celebrating World Ovarian Cancer Day 2020 is bound to be different, thanks to the continued spread of COVID-19 across the world. While the commemoration, awareness campaigns, as well as fundraisers, will mostly be online, it is more important now than ever. While access to a physical doctor may seem difficult, keeping a check on your health and getting timely consultations is crucial. Here is hoping that this World Ovarian Cancer Day more women are pushed to pay attention to what their bodies are telling them.