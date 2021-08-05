Nobody wants a double chin. Especially in the age of selfies and groupfies, nobody wants to be the one with a double, or worse, triple chin. But how do you get rid of double chins? For waist fat, you have a dedicated workout, same for arm fat or back fat, but how does one get rid of fat under the chin that gives an impression of one having not one but two chins. Too much fat on the chin is called a double chin. The area looks bulged due to the accumulation of fat around the face and neck. The problem of a double chin can also be caused due to ageing or genetic reasons. While the right haircut and makeup, can provide a temporary solution, there are ways you can get rid of it permanently. Face Yoga Benefits for Skin: Simple Exercises to Wipe Out Wrinkles and Fine Lines.

1. Sugar-Free Chewing Gum

Chewing gum can help exercise your jaws and burns the fat deposited on the neck. Keep in mind that the chewing gum should be sugar-free or else the hard work will go in vain.

2. Neck Exercise

Rotate the neck clockwise and then anti-clockwise. Do this exercise slowly for a total of 10 times.

3. Facial Exercises

Raise the chin up towards the ceiling. Now open and close the mouth continuously for 30 seconds. After that, bring your face down comfortably. Repeat this method 5 to 6 times a day to reduce facial fat. You will soon get rid of the extra facial fat. You can also try another exercise, for which you must fill the air in the mouth and release the air after every 15-20 seconds. Remember that you have to squish the air in the mouth from right to left. By doing this 3 to 4 times, you can get rid of a double chin.

How To Get Rid Of DOUBLE CHIN (Watch Video):

4. Yoga

With the help of yoga, you can get rid of the problem of a double chin. For this, you have to keep the cheeks inwards for a minute. Just like you make a pout while taking a selfie. Do this 4 to 5 times a day. Within a few days, the double chin will start reducing

You can do these exercises anywhere whether it is at home or at work, even while spending time with your friends and family. However, your overall diet and lifestyle also play an important role.

