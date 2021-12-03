Podcasts are an emerging multimedia phenomenon in the Internet world, and the term podcasting derives its name from the term broadcasting from the iPod and Apple.

Podcasting involves broadcasting audio content to iPods and other portable media devices, such as MP3 devices, usually over the Internet. Users can also download podcasts to their media player via an Internet-connected PC.

Let us find out what the exact meaning is and the way podcasts are becoming popular all over the world.

What is a Podcast Meaning?

Podcasts are a combination of the traditional radio format and 0 recording technology, in-spired by solid Internet ideals and the free-culture movement. Not only are they the perfect choice for content if you don't want to be a YouTube star, but they're also a great way to reach your audience.

The idea of a podcast, (a (mostly) online audio-only broadcast, may sound like a novel idea, but it may not

Although Webb (or the world?) saw the debut of the first podcast in 2004, they have seen little revival since Now, if you'd rather articulate your ideas, they're a perfect alternative to a blog with a series of blog posts.

Although they take longer than writing a post, they are more manageable for the listener to absorb, as they can interact passively anywhere, they listen to a

There are a few items to remember before you click the record button and post your podcast on iTunes or your Web site. Let us see a step-by-step guide on how you can launch a

Steps of Creating a Podcast Service:

Step#1 Identify Your Objectives of Starting the Podcast Service

There's no need to produce a podcast unless you understand what you're creating a podcast for

– and what you think they'll do after hearing it. You may aim to educate, influence or sell an idea.

Report your target and audience, and don't deviate from these. This will be the foundation for everything you do in your podcast creation and publication.

Step#2 Make Your Gut To Face the Problems

It's going to be fun creating your podcast, especially if you have a passion for the topic you cover. That said, you will have to face some hard truths. Those hard facts are just something you have to move on from, which shouldn't stop you by any means.

The following mentioned are some examples of what one would expect:

Sorry, but there are likely to be many podcasts like yours, and in some instances, over a few episodes, you'll probably end up discussing almost the same Still, your personal opinion and point of view on this is not what the podcast world holds, so be sure to give it your best!

Do it for pleasure, not for meditation. If you're always trying to take a "big break" from one of your episodes, you're going to be As long as you continue to love making your show, you've won.

Step#3 Setting Up Your “Audio Equipment”

You shouldn't spend a lot of time building your podcasting space. All you need is a proper mic and a quiet place to

Although you can spend hundreds of dollars on a microphone, a USB microphone like the Blue Snowball ($49 at Amazon) is a decent place to USB microphones can be inserted directly into most laptops, without having to have an external adapter.

You don't have to spend much time building a great studio. The trick is to record in a quiet location without resonating too For example, rooms with carpets and heavy curtains are better able to absorb (or "dead") a sound than tiled rooms with very smooth, flat surfaces can create a buzzing effect.

Step#4 Choose Editing Software for Podcasting

You'll need podcast editing tools to make your podcast recordings shine. The basic options are free to get you started. It is easy to use software that has less features for the app to mas-ter. After mastering the basics, you can choose to remain basic or upgrade to the premium version with fancy features.

You should upgrade your audio editing program to a full DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) once you become a regular podcaster.

You can add components to the software suite here, and run them all on the same graphical user interface (GUI). You get open-source GUIs like GTK and Qt. But this type of editing is more advanced than the program we are talking about here.

Examples for best podcasting software packages:

• Adobe Audition (formerly Cool Edit Pro)

• GarageBand

• Audacity

• Auphonic

• Open Broadcaster Studio

• Zoom

Step#5 Start To Record the Show

Draw a diagram of the chain and the messages you want to send. You can choose to script short podcast pieces – please don't script the whole thing. Keep it simple. Minimize distraction at home, so you can focus on the subject. If you don't have a recording studio, find a place to end the echoes.

Step#6 Share Your Podcast Over the Social Media

You may not have realized it, but, for a good reason, you may be spending more time on social media than recording your podcast. If you have a weekly podcast, your listeners should devote their attention to you one day a week, because that's theoretically all you need.

By posting your own original content and other related content to your social media you can stay in the game on all those other days you don't need to launch a new show. Social media is certainly a great platform not only to promote your brand but also to reach out to your audience and engage with fans. Don't skimp on the part here. This is where you will be if you don't log in, edit, or upload your latest episodes.

Step#7 Submit your Show to Google Play Music or iTunes

Since many people listen to podcasts through mobile apps, it's important to reach as many of these platforms as possible. iTunes is the biggest and most important place to send your podcasts. In actuality, a lot of podcast apps will automatically add your podcast once it appears on iTunes.

The guidelines for uploading your podcasts to iTunes change from time to time, but the most updated guidelines are available here.

Your podcast will also be featured in Google Play Music.

In addition to releasing your podcasts with these services, be sure to share your new episodes on your social media platforms and on your website.

Step#8 Do It Over and Over Again

You certainly aren't getting thousands of podcast listeners overnight. In fact, thousands of you may not even benefit. If your podcast doesn't bear immediate fruit, don't give up. Ignore the above steps and develop them continuously.

Make sure you give your podcast time to grow and take the time to explore the complexities of the podcasting community. Yes, you will need to decide sooner or later if your podcast brings in the ROI you are looking for, but don't rush. Patience. Keep learning and increasing your chances of becoming an excellent podcaster.

Step#9 Enjoy Yourself with Entertaining Listeners

Podcasting is a lot of work, so make sure you make it fun. Pick a fun topic and get started. Good luck!

Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed the tutorial on how to start a podcast.

If you're overwhelmed, continue with Step 1 and go through it step by step.

Try to have fun on your podcast as well. If you don't have a blast, your audience and your sponsors will say no. Says Howes, “Do it because you enjoy it, pay attention to the reviews, and stay true to your goal, and there will be ways to make money from your show.”

So, keep doing your podcasting the right way.

Have a good day!

About Author

Rohit Mehta (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rohit Mehta is an Indian blogger, author and entrepreneur. He owns a blog named Digital Gabbar which is Available in English & Hindi. Rohit has been in the digital marketing and IT sector for over 10 years. He can be reached at Facebook, Instagram Or Twitter (@bloggermehta).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2021 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).