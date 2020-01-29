Ido Berniker – Real Estate Is an Imperishable Asset, Ever-Increasing in Value.

Ido Berniker (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ido Berniker is a multi-talented personality who is familiar with Hebrew and English languages. After moving to New York in 2007, he acquired all the skills which are required in the real estate and by continuous practice, he mastered this business and with god's grace, he is closing some of the expensive deals in the city. Moreover, expensive closing deals included iconic buildings One57, 432 Park Ave, 220 Central Park West, and the Plaza Hotel Residences.

He is one of the establishing individuals of Mercer Partners and is viewed as one of the most influential real estate brokers in Manhattan. Also, he initiated his real estate in 2009 and with the sheer dedication he cofounded Mercer Partners in 2012, which has shut over $2 billion in sales. Since May 23, 2014, he has name and fame in the market and the Real Deal considers Ido as a top broker worldwide and without any doubts, he is consistently identified as top 10 NYC broker.

Furthermore, consistent efforts and passion towards this business, he is currently working on the most expensive Penthouse in London. Also, he was involved in a huge commercial closing of 1501 Collins Avenue in Miami.

Apart from real estate, Ido has a keen interest in designing field and has been a key driver in bringing designers from Paris to the Middle East. His passion has made him so powerful and is involved in the fashion and art community, donating time and resources in many different fashion based philanthropy projects.

Along with fashion and the arts, Ido is putting real efforts to bring peace to the Middle East. Moreover, growing up in Israel, he saw the conflicts happening on both sides and is ready to eradicate those conflicts by bringing peace. Also, he participates in several with organizations such as Children of Peace, which assists children in both Israel and Palestine. Through this organization, friendship and trust are developed through the arts, education, and sports.

Ido's vast knowledge of the NYC market and beyond is a key driver in his successful business. His connections, expertise and experience will help you find the property you're looking for.