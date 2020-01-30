Lakhan Arjun Rawat, the Cri-Creator – Boy behind Record Breaking Viral Video on TikTok

Lakhan Arjun Rawat (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Lakhan Arjun Rawat - A name that almost everyone knows and loves. This Small City boy did something remarkable again when he Created a World Record on 28th Jan where his Video Went Viral and crossed over 158M views just within 24 hours on Tiktok. Professionally A Cricketer, Lakhan Is active on Social Media platforms and connects with his audience through different means. Basically from a Small City Bulandshahr in UP he shifted to Greater Noida four Year Ago.

Being a Ranji Player Himself he is seen making cricket videos and educating people about different techniques and drills. Having a Fan Base of Over 1.4 Million he keeps his audience engaged with his Comedy , Acting , conceptual Videos too. When asked about the Viral Video he said- “It’s because of Cricket that i was approached for Tiktok and i always felt Tiktok should have some educational concept too , Kyle Chen Helped me a lot in the process and making Tiktok a better platform for learning .

We are focused on delivering more educational content and helping out people with knowledge . I am amazed to see the love and support that i got , tbh it feels great when we finally work for the betterment of society. Right now my only aim is to connect all the beginners together and take this to next level. He has been given the tag Cri-Creator, First of it's Kind